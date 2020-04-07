Sabotaged by dilettante owners who have commingled with players and fostered a culture of insubordination, Brown cannot win with this collection of 76ers, built on the incomplete talents and habits of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. This collection of 76ers will not change in the near future. The expectations of this collection are, laughably, lofty. Unlike my friend and colleague Bob Ford, I believe something has to change.