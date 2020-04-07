That might not be his path, though. This isn’t a guy afraid of change and new direction. After college and one year as a grad assistant for Rick Pitino, he took a sales job with AT&T, but only until he saved enough money for a backpacking trip to Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand. The trip turned out to last the better part of 15 years. Brett Brown is able to adapt. Maybe he’ll just fish. He likes to fish.