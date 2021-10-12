Ben Simmons’ holdout technically lasted 14 days, one week less than Doc Rivers’ hiatus from the Los Angeles Clippers in 1991.

While the circumstances were different, Rivers, now the 76ers coach, knows what it’s like to rejoin a team after taking a stand.

Back then, Rivers wanted to renegotiate his contract as he said the Clippers had promised. Simmons’ desire is to be traded from the Sixers. And at one point, he was willing to sit out the entire season to prove a point.

But Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center parking lot Monday night to take a mandatory COVID-19 test. The Sixers hope he’ll return to the team once he clears protocol in five days. There are, however, other requirements before Simmons can return to play. Among them are agreeing to play and passing a physical.

The big question is where do both sides go from here?

Will Simmons put on a Sixers uniform and play for the team after sources said he wouldn’t? Or will he be on the squad in name only until he’s traded? Does his required COVID test, team physical and reporting to the Sixers speed up the trade process?

Simmons is expected to meet with Sixers brass as early as Tuesday afternoon at the practice facility, sources confirmed.

The Sixers’ public stance is that they want him to return.

Their position is they’re not going to trade Simmons just to make a trade has been consistent. The Sixers best time to unload Simmons would be after Dec. 15, the first day this summer’s newly-signed free agents can be traded. That timeframe provides a bigger pool of potential trade partners.

But for now, Simmons is back so to speak with the team.

Rivers knows what it’s like to walk back into a locker room after a holdout, assuming that’s what Simmons intends to do.

“It was great. I was home the whole time,” Rivers said of his holdout. “I was worried about getting fined. I got the money back obviously, and that day you could.”

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, players can be fined $2,500 for the first day of missed practice. The fine increases to $5,000 for the second day missed and $7,500 for the third day. The team has the ability to increase the fine every practice after that.

Simmons also lost $360,000 for each of the two preseason games he missed.

Simmons is set to make $33 million this season as part of the five-year, $146.6 million contract extension that began last season.

But back during the 1991-92 season, Rivers was in the third year of a six-year deal worth about $1.2 million per season. Los Angeles acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks on June 26, 1991. Rivers maintained he was promised a negotiation, but the Clippers said said no such assurance was made and agreed only to talk with him.

So Rivers appeared the first day of training camp on Oct. 4, 1991 and left that night after learning the Clippers wouldn’t renegotiate his deal.

Rivers was fined $300 for each practice and $1,000 for each exhibition game he missed, bringing his total to $8,900.

He rejoined the team in time for its preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 25, 1991.

He acknowledged this is a different time with more media presence and the game being even more popular.

“Guys are actually famous now,” he said. “So I do think there’s so many more pressures than we had. It was easy to do it. Much harder now.”