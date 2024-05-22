TNT and Charles Barkley could be out as NBA is reportedly finalizing deals with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC

Charles Barkley’s jokes about updating his LinkedIn profile look closer to becoming a reality.

The NBA is finalizing deals with ESPN parent company Disney, Amazon, and NBC to broadcast games beginning with the 2025-26 season, according to Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend. That would leave TNT, which has aired NBA games since 1989, as the odd network out.

No contracts have been signed and no announcements will be made this week, according to network sources. TNT’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the ability to match NBC’s offer, which could total $2.6 billion a year.

What “matching rights” means appears open to interpretation, and Warner Bros. Discovery could take legal action if the NBA’s focus is beyond simply the amount of the deal, namely NBC’s ability to air games on broadcast television and their proposed TV windows. Sports Business Journal reported the NBA is “prepping its lawyers for a possible inquisition or lawsuit.”

Either way, the writing could be on the wall for Barkley and the rest of his Inside the NBA colleagues, which include Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. Johnson, who has worked for TNT his entire professional career, would remain at the network if it loses NBA rights, Sports Business Journal previously reported. That would mean the end of what has arguably been the best studio show in the history of sports.

Barkley, who has been with TNT since 2000 after retiring from the NBA, has said he has an opt-out in the 10-year contract he signed with TNT in 2022. That means he could land at ESPN, NBC, or Amazon. Or he could retire from television, as the 61-year-old Hall of Famer has promised to do for years.

“I’m not going to work [expletive] forever. I can promise you that,” Barkley told The Inquirer in 2019.

Even if Warner Bros. Discovery loses the NBA, they still have this year’s playoffs and all of next year before their current deal with the league would end.

Here’s what the deals currently look like, according to network sources and various reports, including The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint:

ESPN would get the “A” package, and would continue to broadcast the NBA finals and one conference final. NBC would get the “B” package, which could include the NBA playoffs and the other conference final. It could also feature a Sunday night Basketball Night in America spotlight after the NFL season ends and other primetime games during the week. Amazon would get the “C” package, and stream games on Prime Video. That could reportedly include the new in-season tournament, the Play-In Tournament, and some first-round playoff games.

ESPN and Amazon declined to comment. NBC and Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We don’t have to have the NBA,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a 2022 RBC investor conference, a comment “that was not well-received at the league’s Fifth Ave headquarters,” former CNN reporter Tom Kludt wrote in Vanity Fair last week. It looks like Zaslav might soon find out.