Here’s what you need to know about the Olympic men’s basketball tournament

The United States men’s basketball team begins its quest for Olympic gold on Sunday against Serbia. Here’s a look at what to expect from the men’s basketball tournament.

U.S. Roster Breakdown

Bam Adebayo: The Miami Heat center is a two-time Olympian and won a gold medal as a member of the 2020 team in Japan. He should have a big role and make an imprint on the USA team’s success.

Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard is playing in his second Olympics after winning a gold medal as a member of the 2020 team in Japan. Booker will provide depth and scoring off the bench.

Steph Curry: The Golden State Warriors point guard is making his Olympic debut. The future Hall of Famer will provide a lot of scoring and playmaking.

Anthony Davis: The Los Angeles post player has the distinction of being the first player since Emeka Okafor, back in 2004, to appear in the Olympics before playing an NBA game. Davis won a gold medal with the 2012 Olympic team the same summer he was drafted first by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kevin Durant: The Suns forward is the most decorated Olympian on the squad. He’s won three Olympic gold medals and a FIBA World Championship title.

Anthony Edwards: The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is making his Olympic debut one summer after being America’s best player at the FIBA World Cup. He could be the most lethal scorer on the team.

Joel Embiid: The Sixers center will make his Olympic debut after selecting to play for the United States over France. While he struggled in exhibition games, Embiid is expected to play a major role in Team USA’s quest to win a title.

Tyrese Haliburton: The Indiana Pacers point guard is making his Olympic debut one summer after being a member of the USA team that finished at the FIBA World Cup.

Jrue Holiday: The Boston Celtics guard is competing in his second straight Games. He was a member of the 2020 gold-medal winning team.

LeBron James: The Los Angeles Lakers forward will compete in his fourth Olympic Games. He won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 after making his debut in 2004.

Jayson Tatum: The Boston Celtics forward is competing in his second consecutive Games.

Derrick White: The Boston Celtics guard will make his Olympic debut after replacing Kawhi Leonard. White will be looked upon to provide a defensive spark off the bench.

Non-U.S. Players to Watch

Dennis Schröder: The Brooklyn Nets guard led the German national team to its first FIBA World Cup title last summer. Averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, Schröder was named World Cup MVP.

Victor Wembanyama: The San Antonio Spurs forward will be the face of the French national team. And if he gets the host nation behind him, his squad will be tough to beat in Paris.

Nikola Jokić: The Denver Nugget center is arguably the world’s best player. His presence alone has Serbia favored to compete for a medal. That’s because Jokić sat out the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where Serbia won the silver medal.

Bruno Caboclo: The Brazilian national team post player and former NBA player is starting to live up his potential. The 29-year-old averaged 17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks while shooting 57.1% on three-pointers en route to winning the MVP award at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Milwaukee Bucks forward will represent Greece, his home country, in his Olympic debut. The two-time MVP might be the most-dominant one-man show in this event.

Games to Watch

July 27, Greece vs. Canada: This will be a must-see matchup as Antetokounmpo and the Greece national team will open the Olympics against a loaded Canadian team. All but one player on the Canadian team has NBA experience.

July 27, Australia vs. Spain: This will be a good opening test to see if Spain can return to its old form. Before missing out on a medal in the 2020 Olympics, Spain earned three medals in a row — silvers in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016. Australia won the bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics.

July 28, Serbia vs. United States: The Serbians will look to bounce back from their 105-79 exhibition loss to America. While that may be a tall task, the game will showcase the world’s two best centers — Embiid and Jokić.

Aug. 2, France vs. Germany: This game could show if Germany can duplicate the success it had last summer when it won the FIBA World Cup title. France is favored to play for the gold medal.

Aug. 3, Puerto Rico vs. United States: The United States shouldn’t have a problem with Puerto Rico. However, this contest is expected to be entertaining with Puerto Rico’s Jose Alvarado leading the heavy underdogs.

What to Expect

This could be the most competitive Olympics ever.

Team USA will be led by James, Curry, Durant, and Embiid, while top international players like Jokić, Antetokounmpo, Schröder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Wembanyama will all represent their countries.

While the world is catching up, the United States has too much talent and will win its fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

They have playmakers in James, Haliburton, and Tatum. Curry, Durant, Edwards, and Booker are bucket getters. Embiid, Davis, and Adebayo provide an inside presence. And Holiday and White bring stingy defense.

France won’t beat Team USA. But Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, and former Sixer Nico Batum will lead it to the silver medal in its home country. Australia, Serbia and Germany will all be in the running for a medal.

However, this will be a coming-out party for Canada, whose talent is second only to Team USA. They won’t have any problems coming out of Group A, which is arguably the most difficult in Paris. After beating Australia, Spain and Greece, Canada will pick up the bronze in the medal round.