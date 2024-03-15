Patrick Beverley flips basketball at Nick Nurse after Bucks’ win over Sixers

Patrick Beverley was only a member of the 76ers for a few months, but it appears he’s still taking shots at the team after his unexpected trade to Milwaukee at the deadline.

At the end of the Sixers’ loss to the Bucks on Thursday, Beverley attempted to flip the ball toward former coach Nick Nurse at the end of the game. Mo Bamba stepped in and blocked the toss before Nurse saw it.

After the trade, Beverley made several comments about the Sixers, including to coach Nick Nurse for replacing him with Kyle Lowry, on his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod.

“I respect it, right?” Beverley said on his podcast. “Doc [Rivers] came and got his guy — me. And Nurse went and got his guy — Kyle. But now I see Nurse’s hand. Man, I’m on Kyle’s [butt] when we play Philly. Straight up. That’s just how it goes. That’s just how it goes, like, how dare you?”

Since the trade deadline, the Bucks have gone 10-6, including two wins over the Sixers, who have gone 6-10 since the Feb. 8 deadline.

“Everybody wants to win [in Milwaukee],” Beverley said on the podcast. “It’s not about stats. It’s not about numbers here. It’s not about who gets the ball.”