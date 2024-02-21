Patrick Beverley has taken digs at the Sixers. They refuse to respond to his post-trade potshots.

The 76ers are paying Patrick Beverley no mind.

The reserve point guard has taken shots at the organization on The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8. If that wasn’t enough, Beverley even issued a warning to new Sixers point guard Kyle Lowry.

The Sixers traded Beverley in large part because they planned to sign Lowry, a six-time All-Star, in the buyout market on Feb. 13. The Sixers (32-22) will entertain the Bucks (35-21) on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in what will be a homecoming for Beverley and former Sixers coach Doc Rivers. The Bucks hired Rivers on Jan. 26 to take over for Adrian Griffin, who was fired after only 43 games.

“I respect it, right?” Beverley said on his podcast. “Doc came and got his guy — me. And [Sixers coach Nick] Nurse went and got his guy — Kyle. But now I see Nurse’s hand. Man, I’m on Kyle’s [butt] when we play Philly. Straight up. That’s just how it goes. That’s just how it goes, like, how dare you?”

This will be Lowry’s second tenure with Nurse, as the two won the 2019 NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry was asked Wednesday what he had to say in response to Beverley’s comments.

“Nothing,” he said. “I like Pat. I think Pat is the ultimate competitor. He’s one of those guys that gets fiery. His podcast is great.

“I’m not a podcast watcher, but he’s a friend of mine and that’s his competitive nature. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play against him, as always. That’s just basketball. It’s competitive nature.”

On his podcast, Beverley also discussed a conversation he had with Tobias Harris about the biggest difference between the Sixers and Bucks. Beverley said he told Harris, “Everybody wants to win [in Milwaukee]. ... It’s not about stats. It’s not about numbers here. It’s not about who gets the ball.”

Nurse took the high road when asked about Beverley’s statement.

“I don’t really have a comment on that,” Nurse said. “I know exactly what my mindset is and Daryl [Morey’s] and Elton [Brand’s] and Joel [Embiid’s] and Tyrese [Maxey’s] and Kyle Lowry’s. ... That’s his opinion. It’s fine. I know we’re here every day, working hard to win the title.”