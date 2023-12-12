Patrick Beverley cracks a beer, turns into ‘Pat Beverage’ after Sixers’ big win over Wizards

After a long day at work, who among us doesn’t enjoy the opportunity to sit back, relax, and unwind, perhaps by cracking open an ice-cold beer?

Sixers guard Patrick Beverley certainly does, if his postgame press conference after his team’s 146-101 win against Washington is any indication.

For Beverley, one of the NBA’s most colorful characters, a cold one is on the menu “always after a win,” he told reporters before being handed a Sixers cup — with a Miller Lite inside.

Beverley cracked it open and poured his beer into the cup underneath the table, and then proceeded to drink it while he was asked questions about the game.

He posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, with “win vibes.”

Beverley logged 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 11 minutes, 28 seconds in the Sixers’ blowout win. Fans loved Beverley’s move, with some crowning him “Pat Beverage.”

Between his penchant for talking trash on the Pat Bev Pod and moments like this, Beverley has become a quick fan favorite since he joined the Sixers in the offseason. Now in his 12th NBA season, he’s averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18 minutes.

Like he said, it’s not the first time he’s been seen with a beer after a win.

During Beverley’s time with the Timberwolves, he brought a Bud Light to a postgame press conference, although he didn’t even try to hide it that time.

Bud Light even offered to make Beverley a custom can — Bev Light, although it doesn’t seem like it ever panned out. Maybe Miller Lite will pull through.