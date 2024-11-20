Sixers star Paul George leaves Grizzlies game early after suffering a left knee hyperextension

MEMPHIS — Paul George left the 76ers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night with a left knee hyperextension.

It is the same knee that George hyperextended during an Oct. 14 preseason game at the Atlanta Hawks, which was then officially diagnosed as a knee bone bruise and cost him the first five games of the season. Early in the third quarter, Memphis’ Desmond Bane inadvertently landed on George’s foot while both went for a rebound, before George attempted to take a step and immediately crouched under the basket. After testing his legs, he then walked under his own power to the locker room.

Before that, George had continued to struggle with his shot, going 1-of-6 from the floor for two points along with four rebounds and two assists. George signed a four-year max contract this summer as the Sixers’ splashy free-agency addition, but has been injury prone in recent seasons.

George’s departure spoiled what was supposed to be the first game that he and fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey played together. Maxey returned Wednesday from a six-game absence with a strained hamstring.