Paul George details his first Philly visit with the Sixers and how Lil Dicky ‘had influence’ on his decision

Forgive Paul George for his taste in cheesesteaks — he doesn’t know any better yet.

On the latest episode of the Podcast P Show, a live episode filmed at the Uninterrupted Film Festival in Los Angeles, George was joined by massive Sixer fan, rapper, and star of FX’s Dave, Lil Dicky, also known as Elkins Park native Dave Burd. The former Clipper shared a few stories from his visit to the city last week after he officially signed with the Sixers on July 6, including how he visited Geno’s for a cheesesteak based on the recommendation of his driver.

“We’re hungry, obviously we’re in Philadelphia, so you’ve got to get a cheesesteak,” George said. “So I asked the driver where is a good Philly cheesesteak place to go eat at. He takes us to Geno’s, he gave us a choice, Pat’s — Pat’s looked a little busy — so the easier choice looks like Geno’s. Good cheesesteak, very good cheesesteak, but they posted it, and it just went crazy, like ‘Oh, y’all look like casuals, who goes to Geno’s?’ I feel like it’s a good starter place.”

The South Philly intersection with Pat’s and Geno’s is one of the more popular tourist attractions in the city — and George said he “didn’t want to knock any Philly cheesesteak places.” But as guest Lil Dicky said, locals’ favorite cheesesteak spots are more often niche, and local to their neighborhoods.

Outside Geno’s, there’s a basketball court, and George had his first interaction with a Philly fan when he caught the eye of a young player shooting hoops at the court.

“I’m watching him, he’s watching me, but he’s like amazed, like, no way that could be Paul George coming to Philly right now,” George said. “He keeps staring at me, but he’s still hooping. So he’s questioning me, like, ‘Why are you here?’ I’m like, ‘I signed here, I’m coming to Philly,’ and he’s like, ‘Bro, you know where you’re at?’ And I was like ‘I’m getting a cheesesteak!’ … It was just dope having the interaction with actual Philly people.”

“You’re never going to feel love the way you’re going to feel it in Philadelphia,” Lil Dicky responded. “It’s so real, and we’re so hungry. … It’s a football town, but it’s just as much a basketball town.”

“The deepest line that he told me, when I felt it, like this kid is deep, he crossed the street to come see me, he’s going back to cross the street, but there’s cars coming,” George said. “I’m like, ‘Watch for cars!’ and he’s like ‘No, I see it. I’m always on point.’ I felt it when he said that.”

George also shouted out the housing prices in the city. Why? They were the focus of Lil Dicky’s section of the Sixers’ recruitment video, which also featured Saquon Barkley, Mike Trout, Kevin Hart, and Meek Mill.

“My house is $3 million. Here’s what $3 million looks like in LA — it’s nice, it’s cool. Now here’s $3 million in Philadelphia,” Lil Dicky said he said in the video. “Honestly it’s sickening to me that I can have this money — here it’s this, and if I have it there, it’s that. You have the ability to have the choice. I don’t have a choice, I have to live in LA.”

“You had influence,” George said.