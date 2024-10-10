Paul George set to make Sixers debut in preseason game against Minnesota Timberwolves

DES MOINES, Iowa — Paul George is set to make his 76ers debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night at the Wells Fargo Arena. Meanwhile, the team is without Joel Embiid as they prepare to play in the home arena of the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves NBA G League affiliate.

The Sixers will then face the Boston Celtics on Saturday and the Atlanta Hawks in the two remaining games of their preseason road trip.

Coach Nick Nurse was asked after Thursday’s practice if Embiid will meet the team on the road trip.

“He’s not here,” Nurse said. “He’s at a scheduled assessment of his knee. That was always on the schedule. We are still waiting for what’s next.”

The 7-foot-2 center played in just 39 games last season largely because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

He said he’s “slowly building back up” his knee this preseason.

Embiid and George both missed Monday’s 139-84 exhibition victory over the New Zealand Breakers at the Wells Fargo Center.

But Tyrese Maxey and George participated in shooting drills, which included an array of acrobatic dunks, following Thursday’s practice.

George is approaching Friday’s preseason game with the mindset of getting better and obtaining chemistry with teammates.

“But I think more so just get some conditioning,” he said. “Try to really blow out my lungs, run the floor, all the intangible stuff. I think the talent, it will make its imprint as the season goes on and we get out of preseason. More so, I’ll be in my game.



“But it’s keeping up with [Tyrese Maxey], running the floor, giving him space. But like I said, it’s more so the intangibles this preseason.”

Blue x white scrimmage

The Sixers will hold their annual Blue x White Scrimmage on Oct. 20 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

The event is free to the public. However, fans must obtain a ticket to enter the arena, which is home to the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Season tickets holders can receive tickets for the event via special link starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Then the partial plan holders will be eligible to claim tickets at 11 a.m. And they’ll become available to the general public at 1 p.m.

There are championship-or-bust expectations surrounding the Sixers after they reshaped the roster this offseason.

The most significant move came when George signed a four-year, $211.5 million contract to form a big three with and Maxey and Embiid. But signing Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon, along with re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, and Maxey, has catapulted the Sixers into championship contention.