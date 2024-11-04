Paul George excited to make Sixers debut after five-game delay: ‘This is what this whole thing was about’

PHOENIX — Paul George said before Monday’s shootaround that he’s 90, 95% definite his 76ers’ debut would come that night.

After shootaround, the nine-time All-Star was upgraded to probable to face the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center — and his excitement levels were high.

“This is what this whole offseason, preseason, leading up to this point, was about,” said George, who left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the Sixers in July. “To start with a new group, a fresh opportunity, to start with another great organization, this is what this whole thing was about from the get-go.”

That excitement made it only more frustrating for George as he dealt with a bone bruise after hyperextending his left knee in an Oct. 14 exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks. George missed three weeks but remained determined to be healthy, play and “be in the trenches with these guys.”

As a multi-faceted player, George knows his job is to make things easier for all his teammates. Not being physically capable of doing that didn’t sit well with the 34-year-old.

“I was extremely frustrated because of all of the work that I put in to get ready and prepared for the start of the season,” he said. “And then the setback, and now watch guys struggle, you know, it’s tough, especially having the conversations, you can just feel the team thinking, ‘We are ready for you to come back.’

“But more so than anything just take the burden off these guys. That’s the frustrating part of it, watching guys do more than they need to, and exerting themselves this early in the season.”

Now, he’s looking forward to building toward what he hopes will be a successful career in Philadelphia.

George can’t wait to help take some of the ball handling responsibilities off Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry. He‘s excited to help Andre Drummond with rebounding duties. George is looking forward to guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. And he’s just as eager for his presence to create easier shots for Maxey.

While Joel Embiid remains out for left knee recovery at the moment, George can start the process of helping the Sixers live up to their lofty expectations.

The team is expected to contend for their first NBA title since 1983. However, they headed into Monday’s game with a 1-4 record, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers also ranked at the bottom or close to it in several statistical categories. George is trying to use voice his keep the Sixers together and motivated during this rough stretch.

“It’s only five games into the season,” he said, ”and this is a new group. Point blank period, this is a new group.

“Even if everybody was healthy and we’re going through this like we’re not winning games, it’s still optimism of like it’s going to be bumpy. We got to figure each other out. We got to learn each other. We got to build habits. We got to establish habits.”

George noted that after his return he would still have to learn how to mesh with Kelly Oubre Jr., Maxey and Embiid, among others.

“A whole new system, so there’s just a lot of optimism about this,” he said, “especially with guys being hurt and the team not being completely healthy at this point.

“It’s going to be growing pains. And you got to live with it. It’s part of the game.”