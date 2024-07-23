Paul George is asking Philly to bring on the criticism: ‘Be as critical and as hard as you can’

Paul George is welcoming the pressure of playing in front of 76ers fans.

“I’m looking forward to it. … At the end of the day, it’s Brotherly Love, right?” George said Tuesday during his first official press conference since signing a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers on July 6.

The Philly faithful has earned a reputation for being particularly hard on its players. Sixers fans haven’t been shy to boo the team off the floor after bad losses or disappointing passages of play, and they are even less hesitant to flood social media with their concerns.

As the Sixers front office has struggled to surround Joel Embiid with the right pieces in recent years, former players like Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have been on the wrong end of the noise. George is likely to have a more successful career in Philly than Simmons or Harris managed, but even if things go south at times, he’ll be ready to receive the criticism with open arms.

“I think pressure is good, I think intensity is good, and that’s what you get up for,” George said. “You want the fans to be fired up, you want them to put that pressure on you to go out there and perform and win games. That’s our job.”

George’s last team was the Los Angeles Clippers, whose supporters aren’t known for their intensity. He also had stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, a pair of small-market teams with a devoted set of fans, but no national buzz like the Sixers attract.

For 14 seasons, Philly’s newest superstar has been waiting to play for a home fan base like the one he’ll soon encounter inside the Wells Fargo Center, George said. He’s asking them to bring it on.

“Be as critical and as hard as you can,” George requested. “I think it’s going to work out for myself and for the team. … I’m not scared or shying away from that at any point, at any stage. That’s what you look forward to.”