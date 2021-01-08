For the second time this season, the 76ers lost the second of back-to-back games, falling by 122-109 Thursday night to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Arena.
Here are three reasons for the loss:
The Sixers’ top shooter was out with left ankle soreness, then after the game, It was learned later that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Curry is shooting 59.9% from three-point range and, without him, the Sixers shot 9-for-26 (34.6%).
LeVert continually got to the basket. According to NBA.com stats, seven of his nine baskets were in the paint. Here is a classic example, as LeVert blew by Matisse Thybulle and shot over Tobias Harris for a layup:
LeVert made only 9 of 25 field-goal attempts and 4 of 10 foul shots, but he continually got to the basket and put pressure on the Sixers defense. When he got by a defender, the Sixers didn’t have good enough help defense on him.
The Sixers were torched by Harris, who came off the bench and scored 28 points. He is among the top long-range shooters and shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. Here is a look at all six three-pointers:
Among his made three-pointers, only one was a wide-open look. Another was a catch-and-shoot three. On the other four, the Sixers got a hand in his face but were late closing on him. Harris needs little room. He has a quick release, and the Sixers didn’t react to him quickly enough and paid for it.
This has been one of the problems all season, with Ben Simmons getting to the basket but not finishing. He shot just 4-for-13 from the field, but eight of his misses were driving layups, post-ups, or a tipped rebound.
The positive is that Simmons is able to get to the basket. But while his lack of perimeter shooting is always discussed, he would be a better scorer if he were able to finish better near the basket.