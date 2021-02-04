CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76ers completed the sweep.
Wednesday’s 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets enabled them to take all three games on their road trip. That’s a great accomplishment for a team that struggled on the road last season. Here’s a look at the best and worst performances from Wednesday’s game:
Joel Embiid gets this. The Sixers center scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds for his sixth 30-10 game of the season. Dominating the Hornets, Embiid had 11 points compared to seven total by Charlotte with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. He had outscored them 13-9 before being subbed out with Philly up by 16 at the 2-minute mark of the first.
Seth Curry gets this. It would be actually tough to not give it to him. Curry missed all three of his shot attempts while being held scoreless for the first time this season. He had more personal fouls (four) than assists (three). It appears it may take the sharpshooter a while to get back to form. This marked his seventh game back since being cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Ben Simmons gets this. This was a tough one, because the Sixers lost focus and took their foot off the gas after jumping out to huge lead. But Simmons did a great job of Gordon Hayward early on. He held the Hornets small forward to two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. Hayward finished with 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting.
This goes to the Hornets’ first-quarter shooting. They made 5 of 22 shots, including 1 of 9 on three-point attempts.
This goes to the Sixers’ improving to 6-0 when Embiid finishes with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.
This marked the Sixers’ 14th straight win against the Hornets, tying the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent. The Los Angeles Clippers have won 14 straight vs. the Orlando Magic.