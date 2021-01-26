The 76ers had one of their more lackluster performances in Monday’s 119-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was the fourth game this season the Sixers played without Joel Embiid, who was out with back tightness. The Sixers are 0-4 in such games.
Besides the absence of Embiid, here are three reasons why the Sixers lost to the 4-13 Pistons.
With Embiid out, the Sixers needed big games from Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. Harris scored 25 points, but Simmons didn’t carry his weight, getting in early foul trouble.
Simmons picked up two fouls in the first quarter and only played 4 minutes and 43 seconds. Detroit owned a 34-23 advantage after the first quarter, setting the tone for the game.
He picked up his third foul in the second quarter and only played 6:46 in the first half. The Sixers needed him on the floor more than that.
In the third quarter, Simmons fouled Blake Griffin when he was 30 feet from the basket, giving him three free throws.
That was a mental mistake, fouling Griffin that far away from the basket. Simmons played only 21 minutes and 27 seconds, and other than helping to lead an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to nine points, Simmons wasn’t much of a factor.
Simmons wasn’t the only one who had careless fouls. Detroit attempted 38 free throws and made more (32) than the Sixers attempted (20).
Wright scored a career-high 28 points while Ellington added 20, and the two guards combined to shoot 15-for-22 from the field, including 10 of 17 from three-point range.
Wright and Ellington weren’t challenged enough on many of their three-point attempts. This tape below is a classic example as Ellington came off a double screen, and there was nobody in the vicinity of the former Episcopal Academy star.
Ellington hit 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.
In looking at Wright’s made field goals, three of his three-pointers were wide-open looks.
Besides getting open looks, Wright also had his way driving to the basket. On the play below, he blew by Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers’ help defense was too late.
With Embiid out, Dwight Howard started in his place, and after the game, Rivers questioned the move by suggesting he considered having Howard play with the second unit. Rivers reasoned that Howard plays better with the second unit.
We can see why there were questions because Howard didn’t do well with the first unit. He had five points in 24:09, but that isn’t a big deal because Howard isn’t there for his offense. He is there for rebounding and defense, and both were lacking.
Howard only had four rebounds and had a game-worst minus-23 rating. Meanwhile, Pistons center Mason Plumlee, had 10 points and 10 rebounds and was a plus-18.
The only reason the Sixers stayed in the game was Tony Bradley had a strong game at center. Bradley, who didn’t play in the previous three games, had a season-high 12 points along with nine rebounds and a plus-8 rating. The next time Embiid is out, don’t be surprised if Bradley is the starting center.