MIAMI — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 106-92 loss at FTX Arena in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Best performance: This goes to Tyler Herro for pacing the Heat with 25 points while making 4 of 6 three-pointers after being listed as questionable with an upper respiratory infection. The Miami Heat sixth man scored more points than the entire Sixers bench (21 points).

Best performance in a losing effort: Tobias Harris gets this for finishing with a game-high 27 points to go with six rebounds and one block. The Sixers power forward did have three turnovers. However, he did a lot to keep the Sixers in the game as long as they were.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Georges Niang. The Sixers reserve power forward missed all seven of his shot attempts en route to failing to score a point in 22 minutes.

Best defense: Bam Adebayo has to get this. The Heat center finished with two steals and one block and was a plus-26 in 34 minutes.

Best statistic: This goes to Miami’s foul shooting. The team made 17 of 18 for 94.4%

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They shot 6 of 34 for 17.6%.

Another bad statistic: This goes to the Sixers being destroyed on the boards. The Heat outrebounded the Sixers, 47-37, overall and 15-9, offensively.