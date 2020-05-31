In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, the 76ers issued a statement on Sunday afternoon. Floyd, an African American man, died Monday when a white officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nine minutes, even as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
A peaceful protest on Saturday in Philadelphia later gave way to violence, looting, and arrests. Among those attending the peaceful portion of the protest was Sixers forward Tobias Harris.
The team’s statement read as follows:
“Our black community and people of color continue to face racism, prejudice and injustice. It is unacceptable and we cannot and will not tolerate it in our community. Now, more than ever, we must strive for accountability, including ensuring that our community is treated with fairness, transparency and dignity.
“We must stay united and strong during the conflict and hurt we are experiencing.
“The 76ers are committed to using our voice and taking action to support and drive change that is long overdue.
"FOR OUR CITY. FOR OUR COUNTRY. FOR OUR FUTURE. FOR EACH OTHER.
“#PHILAUNITED”
A Sixers official later explained the organization’s activist effort.
“We have an internal committee that is working on plans for the 76ers to support initiatives to address racial discrimination and injustice in our community,” the official said. “The organization is also supporting its employees with resources and platforms to discuss these issues, as well as collectively take action to drive positive change.”