KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-106 Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday at The Field House inside ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.
Best performance: This goes to Kemba Walker. The Celtics point guard torched the Sixers for the third game in a row. The All-Star finished with a game-high 32 points and made 12 of 13 foul shots. Twenty of his points came in the first half while getting anywhere on the floor he wanted.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this to Furkan Korkmaz for not making any contribution. The reserve guard was re-signed last summer to provide shooting. He didn’t attempt a single shot. Nor did he make any other statistical contribution during his 4 minutes, 22 seconds of action. It’s hard to get more playing time when you’re not contributing in any way.
Best defensive performance: This is a tough one, just because Jayson Tatum did a solid job on Josh Richardson. But it’s hard to pass up on Joel Embiid on a night he finishes with a game-high three steals to go with two blocks.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers’ shooting 9-for-34 (26.5%) from three-point land. They were 1-for-10 in the third quarter.
Best statistic: This goes to Walker making 12 of 13 foul shots.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to Sixers being swept. This marked the first time the Sixers have been swept in an opening round since 1989 and third overall. Back in 1989, the team lost, 3-0, in a best-of-five series to the New York Knicks.