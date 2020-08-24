The best illustration of Brown’s failure to assert himself involves the absurd indulgences of Embiid, who was not just permitted, but was encouraged, to present himself as the most important piece of The Process -- so much so that he co-opted and trademarked the word. But basketball can never be all about one player. That’s doubly true when that player - in this case, Embiid - has never won anything; has never played a season without a significant injury; and has never been NBA-fit. The last issue begets the first two. Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown told NBC10 on Sunday night that Embiid should weigh 240 pounds, not the 250-plus he hauls around.