KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Walt Disney World’s HP Field House.
Best performance: Chris Boucher gets this one. The Raptors reserve finished with 21 points, making 4 of 6 three-pointers. He also had nine rebounds and a game-high four blocked shots. Yes, this was a meaningless game as key players played limited minutes. But Boucher still went off.
Worst performance: I kept going back and forth on this one, and ultimately gave it to Shake Milton because of his shooting. The Sixers point guard missed seven of his nine attempts. He did finish with eight points and five assists in 22 minutes, 11 seconds. But he’ll need to make shots for the Sixers to be successful.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Boucher for recording a career-high-tying four blocks.
Worst statistic: This goes to Joel Embiid’s committing five turnovers in 13 minutes, 35 seconds of action.
Best statistic: This goes to Boucher’s making 4 of 6 three-pointers, 66.6%.
Worst of the worst: This goes to Embiid’s getting injured in his second consecutive game played. The center underwent X-rays on his right hand at halftime after being whacked in the first quarter. The X-rays were negative, and Embiid was held out of the second half. On Sunday, Embiid twisted his ankle and played just 5:42.
Best of the worst: I had to give this to the back-and-forth, in-your-face celebrations by the Sixers’ and Raptors’ benches late in the game. To be honest, the celebrations were better than the play on the floor.