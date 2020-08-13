In that context, a game against the Raptors at least offered them a chance to inspire some belief, both for their fans and for themselves. If that sounds silly, let’s not forget what this team was supposed to be. Simmons was a big part of it, sure. But if Embiid really is the best big man in the game, as both he and his coach have suggested, and if Harris really was worth the price that the Sixers paid for him, in both assets and dollars, then there should be no reason to write them out of this postseason. After all, Toronto lost Kawhi Leonard and did not replace him, and they’ve spent most of the season looking like a championship contender. It was only two years ago that the Celtics beat the Sixers and came within a game of the NBA Finals despite playing without their All-Star point guard.