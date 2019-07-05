Regardless of Embiid’s condition when the Sixers drafted him, whether he was hobbled or healthy, it was always going to take him time to gain the experience and the wisdom required to become the player he can be, the player people around here want and expect him to be. Part of that process was tied to the circumstances intrinsic to his journey here, but part of it was just the maturation that every young, elite athlete must undergo. Now that Embiid is 25, you’re starting to see the shift in the discussion around and about him, and it makes those previous worries from years ago feel even deeper in the past. Could Embiid suffer another severe injury? Of course. But that fear, generally speaking, has been supplanted by other, subtler questions. In the modern NBA, can the Sixers built a championship team around a post player, even one as gifted as Embiid? Will he and Ben Simmons reach their full potential together? Was Horford really the ideal power forward to pair with him?