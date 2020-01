NEW YORK — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss Ben Simmons’ dominant performance in the 76ers’ 117-111 win Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. They also talk about Norvel Pelle’s expiring two-way contract and how the Sixers can’t afford to lose the reserve center. They discuss the team’s reported interest in Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose as well.