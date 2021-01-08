But Harris’ night paled in comparison to the performance of rookie point guard Tyrese Maxey, who scored 16 points in 21 minutes on 7-of-12 shooting. Playing with the confidence and decisiveness of a player who could be a significant factor come playoff time, Maxey spent the night creating a variety of shots for himself off the dribble, including a fadeaway from the elbow with the shot clock ticking down early in the fourth quarter. Of particular note was a pull-up three that he drained from the left wing in the first half: It was the kind of shot that makes you think that stardom is one potential outcome for the kid. He has all of the other tools, as he showed throughout the game: a long, strong body and excellent lateral quickness on the defensive end, an effortless handle and nose for defensive creases, a finishing ability that includes a nifty little floater that is nearly impossible to defend. If Maxey can add a step-back three to his arsenal ... well, like we said, it’s early.