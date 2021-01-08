Answer: What’s up, Kevin? Thanks for the question. Based off what we saw Thursday night, I’m going to say no. We are talking about losing to a Nets squad that, while healthy, has yet to consistently find its groove. But this was worse. On Thursday, they lost to a Nets squad playing with their top three players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie — and six players total. It became obvious that the Sixers are a different team without all of their starters. They lost by 13 points on this night without Seth Curry. Back on Dec. 27, the suffered a 24-point setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers when Joel Embiid didn’t play. The Sixers don’t appear to be deep enough to beat a quality team when they don’t have their full compliment of starters. And in both instances, the Sixers opponents were also playing without core players.