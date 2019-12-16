The Sixers opened with Ben Simmons guarding the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, who entered the contest averaging 20.9 points. Dinwiddie is a threat driving to the basket or from the outside. His drives aren’t cat-quick, but more slicing and dicing. He uses picks as well as any player in the NBA and the Sixers had trouble stopping him after he was freed by a pick. Matisse Thybulle and James Ennis III also guarded him in the first half. Coach Brett Brown made an adjustment at halftime and put Josh Richardson on Dinwiddie. However, Richardson picked up his fourth foul with 10:08 left in the third quarter and had to go to the bench. When Richardson returned late in the third quarter, the Sixers were down by 16 points.