Two weeks after the Sixers parted ways with Brett Brown, we haven’t heard much hard information regarding their search for a replacement. The usual line of out-of-work coaches have made it known that they would be interested in the job. With apologies to Jason Kidd and Mike Brown, the conventional wisdom suggests they would be wiser to focus their pursuits on more intelligentsia-approved candidates such as Tyronn Lue and Billy Donovan. But it might do all of us some good to consider the possibility that the best coach to turn the Sixers into a contender is someone who none of us has yet considered.