This is a tough one, because Bradley Beal had four steals to go with his game-high 31 points in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons was one of the Sixers’ few defensive bright spots. Simmons finished with a game-high three blocks to go with two steals. Don’t get me wrong: Simmons had his hands full while guarding Russell Westbrook, who secured a triple-double in three quarters. For that reason, I had to overlook the three blocks and recognize how Beal harassed players. So he gets the award.