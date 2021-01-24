This was a tough one, because Embiid had game highs of 33 points and 14 rebounds. But Simmons gets it for coming up big in clutch situations. The Sixers “facilitator” finished with a season-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, a game-high three steals and a block. Sixteen of his points came on 5-for-6 shooting and going 6-for-6 from the foul line in the first half. Simmons only attempted one shot after intermission. However, he hit three big foul shots late in the game to help the Sixers escape with the win.