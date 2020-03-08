SAN FRANCISCO — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Chase Center.
Best performance: This goes to the Warriors’ Damian Lee. The former Drexel and Louisville standout scored a career-high-tying 24 points to go with six rebounds and three assists against the Sixers.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers reserve guard missed four of his five shot attempts en route to finishing with three points on 24 minutes, 18 seconds. Korkmaz also had three turnovers.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ six fourth-quarter turnovers.
Best statistic: I had to give this to Golden State shooting 66.7 percent in fourth quarter.
Worst of the Worst: The Sixers missed their final four shots and committed two costly turnovers after Tobias Harris’ three-pointer gave them a 114-113 lead with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining.