Best performance: This one was tough, make that extremely tough. I thought long and hard about James Harden, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but his 7 turnovers were hard to overlook, especially the way Matisse kept picking his pocket. So I gave this to Tobias Harris. The Sixers forward finished with team highs of 18 points and 7 rebounds as a safe pick for this award.