KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 134-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday at The Arena inside ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Best performance: This one was tough, make that extremely tough. I thought long and hard about James Harden, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but his 7 turnovers were hard to overlook, especially the way Matisse kept picking his pocket. So I gave this to Tobias Harris. The Sixers forward finished with team highs of 18 points and 7 rebounds as a safe pick for this award.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Rockets reserve Michael Frazier. He missed all four of his shot attempts - all three-pointers - en route to being held scoreless.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Thybulle for finishing with four steals and two blocks.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Rockets making just 12 of 48 three-pointers, 25%.
Best statistic: This goes to the Rockets making 14 of 16 foul shots, 87.5%.
Best of the worst: Thybulle finishing the regular-season with 93 steals and 47 blocks. He’s the eighth rookie in the last 20 years to accomplish those feats. The guard accomplished that while playing in 1,287 minutes. None of the other seven played fewer than 2,000 minutes. The Sixers played 73 games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. A normal NBA season is 82 games.