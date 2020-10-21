A source has confirmed that Jameer Nelson will be joining the 76ers front office. Nelson will be hired as a Sixers scout and assistant general manager for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the news.
For Nelson, this will be a homecoming. He was a star at Chester High and then St. Joseph’s University.
Originally a first-round draft choice of the Denver Nuggets in 2004, Nelson played 14 years in the NBA. His final season of 2017-18 was spent with the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
Nelson’s greatest success came with the Orlando Magic. During his 10 seasons in Orlando, he averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 assists. He earned his lone All-Star selection as a member of the Magic in 2008-09.
In March 2019, Nelson interviewed for the head coaching job at St. Joseph’s that eventually went to former Sixers assistant Billy Lange.