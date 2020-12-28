On Dec. 20, the 76ers president tweeted out an “#OnThisDay” quote tweet on a photo of Harden from Dec. 20, 2019, with the words, “JAMES HARDEN BREAKS CALVIN MURPHY’S FRANCHISE ASSIST RECORD.” Morey spent the last 13 seasons as Rockets general manager. The tweet was sent out from an automated app on the anniversary of Harden’s milestone, but the NBA still fined him for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.