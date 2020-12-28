Daryl Morey is $50,000 lighter for a deleted tweet about Houston Rockets standout James Harden.
On Dec. 20, the 76ers president tweeted out an “#OnThisDay” quote tweet on a photo of Harden from Dec. 20, 2019, with the words, “JAMES HARDEN BREAKS CALVIN MURPHY’S FRANCHISE ASSIST RECORD.” Morey spent the last 13 seasons as Rockets general manager. The tweet was sent out from an automated app on the anniversary of Harden’s milestone, but the NBA still fined him for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.
The tweet may have raised some eyebrows because Harden wants to be traded away from the Rockets organization. The Sixers continue to be perceived as a likely destination for the 2018 NBA MVP.
Their interest in Harden was documented before Morey was introduced as president of basketball operations on Nov. 2.
Harden’s skill set and Morey’s analytics-driven system brought out the best in both men during the previous eight seasons.
The 6-foot-5 guard blossomed from being the 2012 NBA sixth man of the year in Oklahoma City to a seven-time All-NBA selection with the Rockets. He also won the last three NBA scoring titles and has been the only player to be named first-team All-NBA in each of the last four seasons.
Morey’s feelings, the Sixers’ prior interest, and the player’s initial trade request are reasons no one would be surprised by reports of Ben Simmons, 24, being available in a possible trade for Harden. The Rockets made it known that they want a young cornerstone player in any package in exchange for the 31-year-old.
Morey has since said the Sixers are not trading Simmons.