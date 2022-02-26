MINNEAPOLIS — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 133-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night at the Target Center.

Best performance: James Harden gets this one after finishing with 27 points, a game-high 12 assists and eight rebounds in his Sixers’ debut. The point guard was also a game-best plus 35 while making 7 of 12 shots, including going 5-for-7 on three-pointers. Harden also made 8 of 9 foul shots in 35 minutes, 10 seconds of action.

Worst performance: I’m giving this award to Patrick Beverley. The Timberwolves guard had more personal fouls (five) than shot attempts (three) and move turnovers (four) than points (two). Beverly missed all of his shot attempts.

Best defensive performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this for being a thief. The second-year guard finished with a career-high four steals on a night he was also the Sixers’ second-leading scorer with 28 points. He was definitely the Sixers’ third star on this night behind Harden and Joel Embiid (34 points, 10 rebounds).

Worst statistic: The best way to describe the Timberwolves’ shooting was horrible. They made just 9 of 39 threes for 23.1%. They shot 5-for-23 in the second half.

Best statistic: The Sixers knocked down three-pointers like they were layups in the fourth quarter. They made 8 of 9 for 88.9% in the quarter.

Best of the best: This was a solid win for the Sixers. Embiid and Harden were as good as advertised in regards to being an elite tandem.