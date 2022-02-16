Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 135-87 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Jaylen Brown gets this after finishing with a game-high 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including making 5 of 7 three-pointers. Twenty-six of his points came in the first half. With the Celtics up 101-57, he exited the game for good with 51.9 seconds left in the third quarter. But Brown did whatever he wanted before leaving.

Worst performance: Tobias Harris wasn’t the only Sixers player worthy of this award. However, his finishing with a game-worst minus 40 in 27 minutes, 40 seconds of action was hard to overlook. Harris missed five of seven shots en route to scoring a season-low six points. He did grab five rebounds, but struggled mightily on the defensive and struggled to make shots when he took them. Harris only attempted three shots in the first half.

Best defensive performance: Daniel Theis provided rim protection for the Celtics in a reserve role. The undersized center finished with a season-high four blocks in his first game with Boston after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in a Feb. 10 trade. Nice way to start his second stint with the Celtics.

Worst statistic: The best way to describe the Sixers shooting was horrible. They made just 23 of 80 shots for 28.7%. The 23 field goals were the lowest since they hit 19 on Oct. 30, 2015, resulting in a loss at the Utah Jazz.

Best statistic: The Celtics were flame throwers from beyond the arc. They actually made more three-pointers (25) than the Sixers made overall field goals (23). The Celtics shot 55.6% (25-45) from three.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers’ 48-point setback was tied for their sixth-worst margin of defeat in franchise history. They lost to the New York Knicks 130-82 on April 21, 1994. The Sixers also suffered a 139-91 setback to the Knicks on Nov. 29, 1972. You knew the Sixers would have a tough time Tuesday against the Celtics without James Harden. However, this one was hard to watch. It actually resembled the lopsided losses last seen during the early days of The Process.