MIAMI — The 76ers had hoped to snap three skids while in South Florida.
Instead, they left here with a third straight double-digit road loss. This time, it was a 137-106 decision to the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday night.
It was a game in which the Sixers lacked energy and at times had bad body language.
Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Jimmy Butler tormented his former teammates. The Heat swingman finished with a season-high 38 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. He sat out the fourth quarter.
The Sixers (31-20) did a sign-and-trade with Butler last summer, sending him to the Heat and receiving Josh Richardson in return.
“We’re glad that he was with us for a little while,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of Butler before the game. "Had it not been for a bounce this way or that way, we maybe could’ve went on to do something quite special, but we didn’t.
“He’s having a hell of a year. He’s an NBA All-Star and we congratulate him.”
Butler and the Heat (34-15) are definitely having a much better year than Brown’s team.
The loss extended the Sixers’ losing streak to three games. It was also their fourth straight road loss and 10th in 12 games. They’re 9-18 on the road. And this marked the Sixers’ 10th setback in their last 11 games here in Miami.
Brown said before game that two things have contributed to the road struggles.
“I think, one, we haven’t played defense the way we have to play defense,” he said. “It starts and almost stops there for me. It’s significant what we do on the road vs. home.”
The second thing is three-point shooting. The Sixers have struggled to make three-pointers on the road.
“The combination of those two are punishing,” Brown said. “We do have the best in the league at home, but we have to be better and win on the road.”
The Sixers made 13 of 38 three-pointers but struggled to make stops.
On the bright side, Joel Embiid had a solid bounce-back game from the second-worst shooting effort of his career.
The All-Star center finished with a team-high 29 points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds. He made 9 of 14 shots and 9 of 11 free throws.
This came two days after Embiid made just 1 of 11 shots from the floor while scoring 11 points against the Boston Celtics.
He responded Monday by making his first three baskets. Embiid went on to score 11 of the Sixers’ first 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting. His last basket during that stretch came on a three-pointer to put Philly up three points with 6 minutes, 1 second left in the quarter.
Miami called a timeout, and Embiid was subbed out of the game. He got only one shot attempt the rest of the quarter after reentering the game with 3;25 left in the period. Embiid missed a 9-foot hook shot.
He scored only three points in the second quarter -- all from the foul line. He went 3-for-4 from the foul line in that quarter and 0-for-3 from the field.
But his scoring just three second-quarter points had nothing to do with lack of effort. The big man ran rim to rim and played with energy. He just wasn’t be rewarded for his hustle.
Meanwhile, Butler stepped up his game in the second quarter. The five-time All-Star scored 17 of his points in that quarter on 6-for-9 shooting and making all five of his free throws,
His last points of the half came on a three-point play to put that Heat up, 53-48, with 1:43 before intermission. Miami went on to take a four-point cushion (56-52) at the half.
The Heat opened the third quarter on a 15-3 run to take a commanding 71-57 lead on Butler’s three-pointer with 8:54 left in the quarter.
Embiid scored eight points in the third quarter while making his lone shot attempt. He went on to add seven in the fourth.
Mike Scott added 17 points off the bench. Ben Simmons had 16 points and seven assists.
But it didn’t matter, as the Heat went on to lead by as many as 35 points.