I’ve also seen him develop into one of the three best full-court defenders in the NBA, along with Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo; he leads the NBA with 2.2 steals per game, a 34% increase from last season (1.4). I’ve seen him shoot 68.8% from the line in the past 10 games, and that should continue. If it does, he will be more aggressive during the entire game and less fearful of foul shots late in games. It’s hard to forget the panic shot he threw up at the end of Game 3 against Boston two years ago.