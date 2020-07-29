KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Joel Embiid remains sidelined.
The All-Star center missed his second consecutive scrimmage with right calf tightness Tuesday night as the 76ers played the Dallas Mavericks at HP Field House in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
He wasn’t the only Sixer who remained sidelined because of injury.
Reserve center Glenn Robinson III (left hip pointer) and guard Raul Neto (lower back tightness) also missed the Sixers’ final exhibition for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. They’ll play their first of eight seeding games on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at VISA Athletic Center. The team said the three are progressing well while continuing to receive treatment. They remain day to day.
Robinson suffered a left hip pointer during Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After landing on his back, Robinson got up and played a couple of minutes before going to the locker room. He was reevaluated at intermission and did not return.
Neto felt discomfort in his lower back during pregame warmups before being held out Sunday.
Embiid first experienced discomfort in his right calf during Friday’s victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in which he played only 12 minutes, 57 seconds. The Sixers said he missed Sunday’s game for precautionary reasons.
Embiid averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks while playing in just 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games before the NBA shutdown in March.
He missed nine games with a torn ligament in his right hand. He was sidelined five more games with a left shoulder sprain. Embiid was out two games because of left knee soreness, two for suspension, and one each for a right ankle/lip laceration, left hip contusion, and upper respiratory illness.