Sixers’ Joel Embiid slips to fourth in East in All-Star voting

Joel Embiid stands fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in fan balloting for the NBA All-Star Game after the second round of returns were released Thursday. The 76ers center dropped one spot from last week’s initial returns.

His Sixers teammate, James Harden, remains third among the conference’s guards in voting by the fans.

Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time MVP LeBron James is the league’s top vote-getter with 4,825,229 votes, while Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads the East with 4,509,238.

Fans account for 50% of the votes to determine the 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. A selected media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25% of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballots. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 21.

The third returns will be shared next Thursday. TNT will reveal the All-Star Game’s starters, including the two team captains, on Jan. 26. The network will also announce the All-Star reserves on Feb. 2.

The top three frontcourt and top two backcourt vote-getters in each conference will make up the 10 All-Star starters. The reserves are selected by league coaches.

The East’s top three frontcourt vote-getters are Durant, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,467,306) and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (3,281,124). Embiid (3,248,733) is a close fourth.

The Nets’ Kyrie Irving (3,024,833), Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, (2,725,558), Harden (1,571,039), and Boston’s Jaylen Brown (1,512-332) are the conference’s four leading guards.

Embiid was voted a starter in the last five NBA All-Star Games.