The 76ers will be without two starters when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Joel Embiid will miss the game with a bruised left hip, while Josh Richardson will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive game with right hamstring tightness.
Embiid apparently bruised his hip during Thursday’s 119-113 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. The two-time All-Star center reported discomfort following the game and is being treated for the bruise. His status for Sunday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors has yet to be determined.
If available, Sunday’s matchup could be a redemption game for Embiid. He was held scoreless in the Sixers’ 101-96 road loss to the Raptors on Nov. 25, failing to score a point while missing all 11 shots and going 0-for-3 from the foul line in 32 minutes.
One could argue that his struggles had to do with facing Marc Gasol. Embiid has shot just 5% in six career head-to-head regular-season contests against the Raptors’ center.
Richardson last played on Nov. 27 against the Sacramento Kings. The shooting guard sat out the second half of that game with the hamstring tightness. It was Richardson’s third game back after missing two games (San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 22 and New York Knicks on Nov. 20) with right hip flexor tightness.
Richardson is averaging 16.1 points and 1.1 steals in 16 games played this season. Meanwhile, Embiid is averaging 22.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks this season. This will mark the fifth game he’ll miss this season.