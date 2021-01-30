MINNEAPOLIS — The 76ers did what they are supposed to do against an undermanned struggling team.
They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-94, Friday night at the Target Center. This victory gives the Sixers (14-6) a 1½-game lead over the second-place Brooklyn Nets atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Here’s a look at some of the best and worst awards from Friday night’s game:
Joel Embiid gets this. The Sixers center finished with a game-high 37 points to go with 11 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter. Sixteen of his points came in the third quarter on 6-for-7 shooting. The league MVP candidate scored the Sixers’ first eight points of the quarter.
Ricky Rubio received this award. The Timberwolves point guard missed four of his six shots in route to scoring four points. He also committed a game-high four turnovers.
This goes to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers guard played a major role in Rubio’s rough night. He made life tough for him while finishing with game highs of three steals and two blocks.
This goes to the Sixers’ first-quarter shooting. They made 5 of 22 shots (22.7%).
This goes to Embiid first-half foul shooting. He went 12-for-12 during that time. His free throws were tied for the most by a player in either half during a game this season. (Trae Young made 12 in the second half versus the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2).