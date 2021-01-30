After a first half where the 76ers shot just 34.9 percent and led by five points, they put it in overdrive during the second half of Friday’s 118-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Here are three reasons for the win
Embiid was receiving a lot of single coverage from Ed Davis and he took advantage of it. According to NBA.com stats, Embiid scored 24 points in matchup situations against Davis, shooting 8 for 15, including 1 of 2 from three point range. He also made all seven of his fouls shots. The 6-foot-9, 218-pound Davis was no match for Embiid, who is listed at 7-0 and 280. On this play, Embiid shows both his quickness and power in dunking against Davis.
Embiid finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds, his league-leading fifth 30-points, 10-rebound game this season. He was able to constantly post up effectively and when not making a basket, Embiid kept drawing fouls, going 16 for 18 from the free throw line.
Of his field goals, two were three-pointers, five came near the basket, and he also hit jumpers from 10 ,14 and 16 feet.
After the game, coach Doc Rivers said one of the biggest factors was Matisse Thybulle’s defense. Not only did he block two shots and make three steals, but according to Rivers, Thybulle had a dozen deflections. Point guards D’Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio had trouble getting into the offense because of Thybulle’s defense on both.
Thybulle forces teams to play at a faster pace than they want because of his relentless pressure. While quick guards can get by him, he has such a long reach that he often swipes the ball away when somebody drives by him.
The Sixers held a 13-6 edge in fast break points. In the third quarter, when they started separating themselves, the Sixers owned a 5-0 edge in fast break points.
Ben Simmons, who missed his first five shots, scored on this fast break opportunity.
Before this basket, Simmons had been 0 for 5.
The Sixers entered the game averaging 16.6 fast break points per game, so even though they were below their average, they held Minnesota to about half its average. The Timberwolves entered the game averaging 12.4 fast break points, so the Sixers transition defense was also proficient in hold Minnesota to six.