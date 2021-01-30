Embiid was receiving a lot of single coverage from Ed Davis and he took advantage of it. According to NBA.com stats, Embiid scored 24 points in matchup situations against Davis, shooting 8 for 15, including 1 of 2 from three point range. He also made all seven of his fouls shots. The 6-foot-9, 218-pound Davis was no match for Embiid, who is listed at 7-0 and 280. On this play, Embiid shows both his quickness and power in dunking against Davis.