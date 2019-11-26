Best performance: Even on a night that Josh Richardson excelled, it would have been foolish to give this to anyone not named Pascal Siakam. He and Richardson finished with co-game-high 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting. However, Siakam scored the Raptors’ go-ahead points on a three-point play to make it a 97-96 advantage with 1 minute, 1 second remaining. The Cameroonian did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 16 points. Siakam then came through down the stretch with the game on the line.