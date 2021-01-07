Joel Embiid scored 10 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Sixers to victory. As impressive as that was, I had to give this award to Bradley Beal. The Wizards shooting guard scored a career-high 60 points to keep his team in the game. Beal made 20 of 35 shots, including going 7-for-10 on three-pointers. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and four turnovers.