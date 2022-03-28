PHOENIX — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns Sunday evening at Footprint Center.

Best performance: This was a tough one because Devin Booker scored 35 points while leading the Suns to victory. But Joel Embiid gets this in a losing effort due to finishing with game highs of 37 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. If there was a blemish it was the big man’s game-worst four turnovers. But this loss wasn’t his fault. Embiid accounted for 61.1% of the Sixers’ 18 fourth-quarter points. He had eight points and one assist with three points created from that assist.

Worst performance: This goes to Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers shooting guard had a tough time on both ends of the floor. He finished with 18 points. But he needed 21 shots to do so, making seven of those shots. Maxey was also a liability on defense, finishing with a game-worst minus 25.

Best defensive performance: Mikal Bridges gets for doing a solid job on James Harden. Harden, the Sixers point guard, finished with 14 points on 2-for-11 shooting. He missed all six of his two-point attempts. Bridges, a Suns swingman, made things tough for Harden. He also finished with two blocks and a steal.

Best statistic: The Suns were on fire from deep. They made 13 of 27 three-pointers for 48.1% .

Worst statistic: Sixers forgot how to hit three-pointers in the fourth quarter. They made just 2 of 10 in the final quarter.

Worst of the worst: There was a play in the second half when James Harden complained to the refs and the Sixers left Landry Shamet wide open for three-pointer out of a baseline out of bounds play. The former Sixers player drained it.