Joel Embiid ‘on the court’, Nick Nurse confirms. But Sixers coach doesn’t reveal much else.

Anyone expecting a detailed update Wednesday on 76ers center Joel Embiid’s return-to-play process were out of luck.

”He’s on the court as you guys know, and we still don’t have a timeline for his return,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid has been sidelined since tearing the meniscus in left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP had surgery on Feb. 6 and is on pace to return the first or second week of April.

» READ MORE: I was wrong: These Sixers miss James Harden, especially now with Joel Embiid sidelined

Advertisement

“I would imagine he’s getting better each day,” Nurse said. “So [we] are just trying to get him strong and confident and in shape and ramped up and all those wonderful words.”

After Wednesday’s tilt, the Sixers have nine regular-season games remaining.

They’ll travel to Cleveland on Thursday for Friday’s game against the Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Then they’ll face the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. After entertaining the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the Sixers will embark on a three-game road trip against the Miami Heat (April 4), the Memphis Grizzlies (April 6), and San Antonio Spurs (April 7). The Sixers conclude the regular season with a three-game home stand vs. the Detroit Pistons (April 9), the Orlando Magic (April 12), and Brooklyn Nets (April 14).

The Sixers will likely play in the NBA Play-In Tournament, which will run April 16-19. If the Sixers advance, they’ll compete in the first-round of the playoffs, which begin April 20.

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) and De’Anthony Melton (spine) are also sidelined. Nurse said there’s not a minimum amount of regular-season games injured players must play in to be prepared for the upcoming Play-In Tournament or playoffs.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘It’s got to be three or five or seven,’” Nurse said. “I think obviously you want as many as you can. I think there’s always some benefit to kind of connectivity, chemistry, conditioning whatever it is. I think that’s important.”

But when asked what Embiid is able to do now on the court, the coach responded, ‘He’s out there working.”

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘What do you think Joel Embiid’s trade value is?’

Nurse said he’s doing a lot of skill work and trying to continue to advance.

But is he scrimmaging with low-minute guys or members of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers G-League affiliate?

“He’s on the court,” Nurse said. “We’ll let you know when we get to those stages.”