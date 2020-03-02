LOS ANGELES — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 136-130 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center.
Best performance: This goes to Shake Milton even in a losing effort. The Sixers point guard torched the Clippers for career highs of 39 points and 7 three-pointers. He also had five assists. He joins Dana Barros as the only players in team history with at least 39 points, 7 threes and 5 assists in a game. Barros did it twice during the 1994-95 season.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I ultimately gave it to Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers reserve swingman missed 7 of 9 shots to finish with 8 points. He also had more fouls (4) than assists (3) and committed two turnovers.
Best defensive performance: This was another tough one. However, it goes to Mike Scott. The Sixers reserve forward had a team-high two steals and blocked a shot.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made just 13 of 20, 65%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Clippers’ three-point shooting. They made 13 of 24 threes, 54.2%.
Worst situation: This has to go to Josh Richardson’s playing just 10 minutes, 17 seconds because he suffered a nose contusion and concussion.
Worst of the worst: The Sixers’ suffering their eighth straight road loss and 14th in 16 games. They are 9-22 away from home.