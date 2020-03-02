Best performance: This goes to Shake Milton even in a losing effort. The Sixers point guard torched the Clippers for career highs of 39 points and 7 three-pointers. He also had five assists. He joins Dana Barros as the only players in team history with at least 39 points, 7 threes and 5 assists in a game. Barros did it twice during the 1994-95 season.