Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers having six men on the court. The blunder drew a technical foul and wiped out Korkmaz’s three-pointer with 3:02 left in the first quarter. Kyle O’Quinn and Tobias Harris both tried to rush off the floor before the referees noticed. Simmons, Korkmaz, Josh Richardson, and Mike Scott were on the court with O’Quinn and Harris.