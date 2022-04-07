TORONTO — Matisse Thybulle will miss the biggest game of the 76ers’ season thus far. The team’s best perimeter defender is not seriously injured or recovering from surgery or dealing with an expired passport.

He was unable to accompany his teammates to Canada for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

But while many were surprised by his absence, this possible scenario is far from surprising to Thybulle and the Sixers. As of Jan. 15, players need to be fully vaccinated to the enter Canada. The Sixers had discussions about that holding him out of a potential playoff series with the Raptors.

“We mentioned a lot of us benefit, me and [reserve swingman Fukan Korkmaz] probably benefit [from his absence], but it’s not about that,” Danny Green said. “We want to win. We know we’re better with you. We were just like, ‘We know we might play this team in the playoffs. So what do you think? You know we respect your values.‘”

But the Sixers wanted Thybulle to weigh his options and consider every angle if he believed his stance was worth a game-time decision.

“‘If you still made this decision [to remain unvaccinated], we respect it,’” Green said to Thybulle.

Thybulle, a member of the Australian national basketball team, thought about getting vaccinated for the 2020 Japan Olympics. It turns out that he didn’t have to be vaccinated to compete in the Olympics.

The Sixers consider this situation somewhat similar. Teammates have stressed to Thybulle, “‘Whatever your decision is, we are going to support you regardless,’” Green said.

Korkmaz added: “Of course, as a friend, I want to see him play. But this is his decision that we all respect. … This [vaccinated status] is a sensitive subject, too.

“But

Whatever Thybulle decides, that’s his right. Yet, it could put the Sixers in a predicament, especially if they lose to Toronto.

The Sixers will surely be in a celebratory mood should they record a rare regular-season win in this building. But a loss could decrease their chances to avoid the Raptors (46-33) in a No. 4 vs. No. 5 first-round playoff matchup.

“We’ll handle that when it comes,” coach Doc Rivers said of Thybulle’s first-round availability. “We don’t know who we are playing yet. We’ll just handle that when it comes.”

Rivers was asked if there’s any optimism that things will be different two weeks from now.

“I won’t even...” he said before stopping in mid-sentence. “We’ll find out in two weeks. We’re just going to handle it when it comes.”

If the Sixers (49-30) lose in Toronto, they will remain in fourth place with two games left. The fifth-place Raptors would be two games ahead of the sixth-place Chicago Bulls with two games remaining.

Now, a victory would elevate the Sixers into third place and set up a potential No. 3 vs. No. 6 first-round matchup with the reeling Bulls (45-35).

Should they win, a Sixers team in a fight to avoid the Raptors would control their own destiny in home matchups against the Indiana Pacers (Saturday) and Detroit Pistons (Sunday) to close the season.

That’s why Thybulle’s unvaccinated status could have serious ramifications if the Sixers lose Thursday and face the Raptors in a subsequent first-round series. Games 3 and 4 of that series would be in Toronto possibly beginning two weeks from Wednesday.

Unvaccinated players would have had to receive the one-dose (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine earlier this week in order to meet Canada’s requirements and be fully vaccinated in time to play every game of a first-round series. For two-dose vaccines, a player must be two weeks past the second shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Green is most likely to slide into Thybulle’s place at forward on Thursday. This won’t be a tough transition for the 13th-year veteran. Green was the full-time starter last season and started in 25 of the 59 games he played this season. And Thursday will be a memorable night for the former Raptor, who was slated to finally receive his 2019 NBA championship before the game.

But there’s a reason Thybulle, 25, supplanted Green, 34, in the starting lineup. And it’s the same reason the Sixers could be doomed if he’s not available against the Raptors in road playoff games.

Thybulle is one of the league’s premier defenders. He’s had success guarding four positions. The third-year player is third in the league in deflections (3.9 per game) and fourth in steals (1.8) and total deflections (237). And despite being a reserve last season, Thybulle was a second-team All-Defensive selection.

Aside from Thybulle, the Sixers don’t have any other perimeter players capable of providing stiff resistance to elite scorers.

Raptors All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet is averaging a career-best 20.3 points.

Toronto also has a laundry list of long, athletic players led by Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher and OG Anunoby, which could make matters worse. That’s why losing one of the league’s best defenders for road games would be a problem for the Sixers in the playoffs.